Wild Superstar Not Traveling With Team
The Minnesota Wild are returning from their holiday break with a quick road trip to take on the Dallas Stars. While it’s just a one-game trip for the Wild, they will have to play without a superstar forward.
The Wild announced that forward Kirill Kaprizov did not travel with the Wild to Dallas and will miss the game with a lower-body injury. Kaprizov is considered day-to-day with his ailment.
Kaprizov played the entirety of the last Wild contest before the break, scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in a 4-3 win. Up to this point of the season, Kaprizov has only missed one game.
In 34 games played, Kaprizov has been putting up MVP-level numbers with 23 goals and 27 assists for 50 total points. Coming out of the holiday break, Kaprizov’s 50 points are good for a tie for fourth most in the NHL, knotting him with fellow Russian Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Kaprizov also has 20 more points than the second-highest number on the Wild roster. Young forward Matt Boldy has 30 points (13G-17A) in all 35 games played.
The Wild are one of the top teams in the Western Conference thanks to the production of Kaprizov. Through 35 games, they hold a 21-10-4 record for 46 standings points. Only the Winnipeg Jets have a better record in their division at 25-10-1.
The Stars have a 20-13-0 record with a pair of games in hand on the Wild.
With the holiday break in the rearview, teams are looking forward to the playoff push. As for the Wild, they’ll return to the ice without their feature star.
