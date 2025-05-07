Maple Leafs Without Anthony Stolarz for Game 2
The Toronto Maple Leafs are entering Game 2 against the Florida Panthers shorthanded as starting goalie Anthony Stolarz did not hit the ice for morning skate. After taking a few blows to the head and leaving Game 1 in bad shape, the Maple Leafs announced that Joseph Woll will serve as their starting goalie in Game 2.
Three goalies hit the ice for the Maple Leafs’ morning skate, with Stolarz being the sole absence. Woll, prospect Dennis Hildeby, and two-time Stanley Cup champion Matt Murray are the three goalies currently available to the Maple Leafs.
According to Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube, Stolarz is still recovering. No timetable was set for Stolarz, but Woll was confirmed to be the starter for Game 2. Murray will also serve as the backup to Woll.
Heading into the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Maple Leafs had a choice to make between Stolarz or Woll as their go-to netminder. Following his first full season as an NHL starter, the Maple Leafs settled on Stolarz, and it proved to be the right choice through the first round.
The Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators in six games, with Stolarz playing a pivotal role in each of the four wins. He made 128 saves through the six games, allowing 14 goals and securing a .901 save percentage.
Woll was a perfect 2-0 in three appearances against the Boston Bruins in last-year’s opening round series, but an injury held him out of the deciding Game 7. Only hitting the ice in Games 4, 5, and 6, Woll allowed only two goals 54 shots faced for a .964 save percentage.
Fireworks are nearly a guarantee for Game 2 between the Maple Leafs and Panthers. Toronto might look for some payback, while Florida won’t slow down their aggressive style of play.
