Top Stars Forward Returns to Lineup
The Dallas Stars are getting healthy just in time for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Top forward Tyler Seguin, who has missed the last four months of action, is returning to the lineup for the team's final regular season contest against the Nashville Predators.
The veteran Stars forward last played on December 1 against the Winnipeg Jets. The 33-year-old played in just 19 games this season, scoring nine goals and adding 11 assists for 20 points.
Seguin has been with the Stars since the 2013-2014 campaign, when the Boston Bruins and Dallas struck a blockbuster deal. Seguin won a Stanley Cup as a young player with the Bruins, and he's become a leader in Dallas over the past decade. In 988 NHL games, he has 360 goals and 448 assists for 808 career points.
With Seguin returning from Injured Reserve, the team had to make a subsequent roster move. The team announced that defensemen Alexander Petrovic and Lian Bichsel were loaned to the team's AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars.
In Seguin's absence, the Stars have put together another 50-win campaign. The team's forward group has overachieved in many ways. Veteran center Matt Duchene hit the 80-point mark for the second time in his career. Jason Robertson, who has emerged as the team's top offensive weapon, recorded 35 goals and 45 assists in 81 games. Wyatt Johnston, who signed a new extension earlier this season, increased his goal and point totals for the third consecutive season. He has 33 goals and 71 points with one game left in the regular season.
The addition of Seguin should help to spread the scoring around the Stars' lineup, which will be crucial against the Colorado Avalanche in the opening round. The Avs have championship ambitions like the Stars, and the depth could be the difference-maker in this anticipated series. Getting Seguin back could give Dallas the edge and potentially the first-round victory.
