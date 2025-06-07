Stars Make Right Choice: Goalie Over HC
The Dallas Stars parted ways with head coach Peter DeBoer following an embarrassing exit in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The move is a shock, especially given the hiring cycle's recent conclusion. The Stars will name a new head coach after making their third consecutive conference finals elimination.
The move is a difficult one for the Stars, but it's without a doubt the correct move for one major reason. The firing of DeBoer impacts the most important player on their roster, starting goalie Jake Oettinger. With the firing, the Stars chose wisely, siding with their superstar net minder.
DeBoer's fate was sealed in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. He pulled Oettinger after allowing the first two goals in favor of Casey DeSmith. The goals were results of defensive breakdowns two straight plays for Dallas, and DeBoer's quick trigger on Oettinger was further proof. The Edmonton Oilers continued hammering away at the Stars, eliminating them by a final score of 6-3.
The scene played out like a deja vu fever dream of the fateful Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens incident in 1995. The infamous last game in his Canadiens' career ended with him being pulled after allowing five goals on 17 shots. Roy told the team president that he'd never play for the team again, and he was a member of the Colorado Avalanche four days later.
The Stars could have fallen victim to that same trap. Instead, they saw DeBoer's move for what it actually was: terribly desperate and short-sighted. The series was lost, but DeBoer tried to scapegoat Oettinger on the way out.
It failed. The Stars invested too much in Oettinger to give up on him. He's their anchor in net and the key to this team raising a Stanley Cup. It may not feel like it now, but Dallas made the right call.
