Panthers' NFL Good Luck Charm Plans to Attend Stanley Cup Final
The Florida Panthers will have some additional luck on their side when they play the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. Their good luck charm plans on being in attendance and said he will hopefully lead the team to victory.
Florida is undefeated with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in the building. Waddle is putting his streak on the line and will be in attendance for Games 3 and 4 at the ABA.
"I’m going to go to the finals. I think I’m their good luck charm, because I don’t think they’ve loss since I’ve been," Waddle said during his media session on Tuesday. "I think they need to invite me sometime soon in an important game, because I think they’re pretty undefeated when I’m there. Panthers – hey, I’ll be waiting.”
Waddle was at several home games this season. He also attended the Stanley Cup playoffs and final last season. Former Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is a big Panthers fan and even though he is playing in Las Vegas, he still gave his "Vamos Gatos!" cheer on social media.
The Dolphins wide receiver is hoping the success of the Panthers will rub off on Miami this season. The Dolphins have not won a playoff game in 25 years and the fanbase is getting fed up.
"They definitely bring an urge to the city. They bring excitement to the city," Waddle said. "Every professional sport in the city, it’s just like they’re pretty much the standard with all that they’ve accomplished over the past years. It’s definitely like a fire under us to try to match them.”
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is also a fan of the Cats and he said he will attend the games as well. He banged the drum last season and he hopes the winning culture is contagious.
“I think just in general; the elimination games really capture professional athletes. Now you have the players that have been here in this region; I think the Florida Panthers as an organization have done an unbelievable job of creating a sense of, ‘we’ve been here before,’ or a certain level of expectancy of performance," McDaniel said Tuesday. "All of those things, you can never have too many friendly reminders of what you’re fighting for.
"There’s nothing more motivating than watching people that really sacrifice hard earned monthly income to support athletic performance," McDaniel said. "You can feel it; the Panthers games in the playoffs are unique in its own right, and you can just feel the appreciation and that isn’t lost on coaches or players at all.”
