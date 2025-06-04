Three Things to Watch: 2025 Stanley Cup Final
After a full 82-game slate and 14 eliminations in the playoffs, the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers are the final two teams standing as the NHL is ready for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. A lot of familiar faces are back in the final round along with some notable additions to the Oilers’ and Panthers’ rosters.
For the next two weeks all eyes will be on the Oilers and Panthers. Will the Oilers get redemption and finally reach hockey’s peak with Connor McDavid? Or will the Panthers repeat as champions? While some of the most exciting hockey is yet to be displayed, there are three things to watch as the Oilers and Panthers battle once again for hockey supremacy.
Trend of Repeats
If the Panthers defeat the Oilers in the best of seven series, they will become the third team to repeat as Stanley Cup champions in the last nine years. The Pittsburgh Penguins broke the mold in 2016 and 2017 becoming the first team to repeat in two decades.
During the two seasons hampered by COVID in 2020 and 2021, the Tampa Bay Lightning hoisted the Cup.
Now, the Panthers have a chance to turn what used to seem like an anomaly into a true trend. With a tank that appears to be nowhere near empty, the Panthers have revamped their roster with eyes on defending their title.
Connor McDavid’s Destiny
Ever since he was taken first overall by the Oilers in 2015, hockey fans across the world have been waiting for Connor McDavid to become a champion. The 2025 Cup Final seems like his best opportunity, especially with destiny on his side.
McDavid can join the likes of Wayne Gretzky and Sidney Crosby as hockey icons who won their first Stanley Cup by defeating the team that had beaten them in the Final the year before.
Despite being on the losing end, McDavid was the Conn Smythe winner as the playoff MVP last year. He’ll likely lock up his second straight with a strong appearance against the Panthers, but he hopes there’s a much more important trophy waiting for him.
Goalies Win Championships
While the Oilers and Panthers have two of the best rosters in the NHL, the goaltending might be the difference maker in the series. Sergei Bobrovsky is backstopping the Panthers with Conn Smythe level play, while Stuart Skinner is playing the best hockey of his career at the right time.
Bobrovsky holds a 12-5 record these playoffs with a .912 save percentage and 2.11 goals against average. With three shutouts, the Oilers won’t find the back of the net easily.
Skinner struggled out of the gate but has completely flipped the script and is a goalie on a mission this year. Riding a 6-1 streak in his last seven games, Skinner has been the most important player on the Oilers roster.
Also with three shutouts, Skinner had to earn the right to remain the starting goalie for the Oilers.
If this year’s Cup Final series is anything like it was last year, the Oilers and Panthers are sure to put on another memorable series.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!