Mikko Rantanen Fires Back At Hurricanes HC
Just when you thought the saga between Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen and the Carolina Hurricanes was over, it sucks you right back in. The latest shot came from Canes head coach Rod Brind’Amour. The bench boss claimed that Rantanen arrives in Carolina eager to leave, and already had a list of teams that he preferred to play for.
After those statements came out, Rantanen was eager to dispute those claims. He addressed Brind’Amour’s comments directly. Independent beat writer Robert Tiffin captured some of Rantanen’s response. In it, the Stars forward emphasized that he was open to re-signing with the Hurricanes and gave the organization a fair shake, but in the end decided it was best to move on.
“Some things were said that I had a list of teams already when I went there, but that's false,” he said. I went there with an open mind, tried my best on the ice… I want to make it clear, I was open-minded in Carolina and really thought about staying there.”
Those words contradict the narrative Brind’Amour and the Hurricanes perpetuated post deadline. The Canes felt like Rantanen had one foot out the door soon after arriving, and that’s why a new deal was never culminated and his performance with the team suffered. In 13 games with Carolina, Rantanen posted an unusually low two goals and four assists. In the days leading up to the deadline, it became increasingly clear that the two sides were unable to negotiate an extension and he’d be dealt for a second time this season.
Now with the Stars and fresh off signing a monster contract extension, Rantanen was unafraid to fire back at his former coach. From his perspective, he gave it a shot and it simply didn’t work. The Hurricanes would beg to differ. In the end, it’s a difference of opinions, but the relationship strained greatly as a result.
