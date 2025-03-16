Report: Panthers Restart Contract Talks With Key Forward
The Florida Panther took some of the biggest swings at the trade deadline as they look to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. Regardless of how the season ends, however, the Panthers are once again expressing interest in keeping a key forward in Florida for a long time to come.
According to Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet’s Saturday Headlines, the Panthers have re-opened talks with 28-year-old forward Sam Bennett about a contract extension. Playing in the final year of his contract, Friedman didn’t give away too much information, but there is likely mutual interest to get a deal done.
“Sam Bennett, as it stands right now would be one of the biggest free agents available on July 1st, if he gets there,” Friedman said. “I don’t want to handicap it… talks have resumed between Bennett and the Panthers.”
Bennett is in his fourth full season with the Panthers after being traded there from the Calgary Flames during the 2020-21 season. Over his 278 games with Florida, he has picked up 92 goals and 98 assists for 190 total points.
With 680 career games under his belt, Bennett is nearly a half of a point-per-game player with 159 goals and 171 assists for 330 points.
Not long after being delt to the Panthers, Bennett signed a four-year deal worth $4.25 million annually. Bennett has done nothing but show just how important he is to their winning ways, likely earning him a big raise on his new deal.
“Again, I don’t want to handicap it,” Friedman said. “I don’t want to say one way or the other, but they are trying, and it’s been a very good marriage between player and team.”
During the Panthers Stanley Cup run last season, Bennett appeared in 19 games and secured 14 points (7G-7A) as one of the most crucial players in their lineup. On top of his point production, he led the Panthers in hits with 87 in his 19 appearances.
Bennett is a fan-favorite and vital to the success of the Panthers. The player and team have both found great success working together and the relationship likely won’t end any time soon.
