Top 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Nearing Return
Matthew Schaefer is one of the top prospects available in the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft. Unfortunately for him, he suffered an upper-body injury during Canada's preliminary round games at the 2025 World Junior Championship.
After two full months off the ice, the top defensive prospect took a huge step towards returning. Sports Director for Erie News Now, John Lydic, shared a positive sign of his recovery. Lydic posted a clip of Schaefer skating for the first time since his injury via his X account.
The clip is a brief one, but he can be seen working on his skating at full speed. He's practicing his edge work and quick turns while being guided through a drill. Most notably, he is skating with full gear and a stick. It's a huge sign of progress for Schaefer, and it means he could be ready for game action before the end of his junior season.
A return to the lineup will be a significant boost to Schaefer's draft stock. He began the season as a top-10 prospect and top rated defenseman, but after an incredible start he leapfrogged mid-season rankings. Entering this year's WJC, many had Schaefer as the number one prospect available over elite forwards like Michael Misa, James Hagens, and Porter Martone.
In his absence, other players have taken center stage and supplanted him at the top of rankings. However, Schaefer can quickly erase that with a return to action. The regular season in the OHL ends in two weeks, followed by the OHL playoffs, and then the Memorial Cup after that. Schaefer's team, the Erie Otters, secured a playoff berth already and sit in fifth place in the Western Conference. With their all-star defenseman back on the ice, the Otters believe they can surprise in this year's playoffs.
