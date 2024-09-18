Stars to Open Camp Without Top Forward
The Dallas Stars are set to open their training camp ahead of the 2024-25 season, but they’ll have to kick things off without a key face. Stars general manager Jim Nill announced that top forward Jason Robertson will miss a majority of camp to recover from an offseason foot surgery.
Robertson is still expected to be on the ice skating but with a different group than usual.
The change in workout is due to Robertson undergoing foot surgery to remove a cyst in late July. The surgery took place on July 31 and the star forward was non-weight-bearing for six weeks. Only recently did he start skating again.
Robertson is a crucial piece of the Stars’ lineup as he led the team in scoring in each of the last two seasons and was second the two seasons before.
At 25 years old, Robertson has played in 292 NHL games and is over the point-per-game pace with 314 total points (133G-181A).
Robertson finished fourth in Hart Trophy voting after the 2022-23 season when he scored 46 goals and 63 assists for 109 total points. He followed that All-Star season up with an 80-point (29G-51A) campaign in 2023-24.
The Stars have reached the Wester Conference Final in each of the last two seasons, once again with Robertson helping leading the charge. In 45 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, he has recorded 38 total points (14G-24A).
The Stars selected Robertson in the second round (39th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.
Despite being in a different group at camp, the Stars believe Robertson will be ready for the 2024-25 season opener against the Nashville Predators.
