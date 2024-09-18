Maple Leafs to Open Camp Without Multiple Key Prospects
The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the eve of opening training camp for the 2024-25 season, but they’ll start without a couple of key prospects and depth forward. General manager Brad Treliving stated that Fraser Minten, Ben Danford, and Conor Dewar will all miss the start of camp with injuries.
Minten suffered a high-ankle sprain during a rookie game with the Maple Leafs and there is no set timeline for a return. It’s is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks as he recovers.
Minten was a second-round pick (38th overall) of the Maple Leafs in 2022 and quickly became one of the top prospects in their pipeline. He made made the NHL roster out of camp ahead of the 2023-24 season, but only played four games before being sent back to his junior team, the Kamloops Blazers.
With some NHL experience under his belt, Minten was looking forward to a shot at cracking the Maple Leafs roster.
Danford is the most recent first-round pick of the Maple Leafs, but has been away from the team for about a week already. In a practice during rookie camp, Danford left the ice early with an apparent head injury.
It was later revealed that Danford suffered a concussion which will now take away some of his time at Maple Leafs NHL camp. Treliving says that Danford is progressing.
The Maple Leafs selected Danford with the 31st overall pick at the 2024 NHL Draft. When he returns to full health, he will likely also head back to his junior team, the Oshawa Generals.
Dewar is still recovering from an offseason shoulder surgery that will keep him off the ice to start camp. The Maple Leafs acquired Dewar during the 2023-24 season in a trade with the Minnesota Wild.
Following the deal, Dewar appeared in 17 games with the Maple Leafs, scoring a goal and four assists for five points.
