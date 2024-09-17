Penguins’ Captain Took Major Discount on New Contract
Sidney Crosby's contract was the biggest story revolving around the Pittsburgh Penguins all summer. The Penguins captain signed through the 2026-27 season at a familiar $8.7 million salary cap hit. Here are a few numbers illustrating Crosby's continued sacrifice for the Penguins.
15 | Crosby's $8.7 million average salary took up 15% of the Penguins salary cap during the 2008-09 season (his first making that amount). Coincidentally, it was the same year Crosby won his first of three Stanley Cups. Crosby's $8.7 million will take up 9% of the Penguins salary cap this year.
43 | 43 players around the NHL will make more money against the salary cap than Crosby. That figure will grow over three years as players like Leon Draisaitl continue signing contract extensions.
9 | Crosby finished ninth in Hart Trophy voting last season after scoring 94 points and nearly leading the Penguins to the postseason with a strong final month.
19 | The Penguins are projected to have roughly $19 million in salary cap space next offseason. Crosby's re-signing with the Penguins signals their continued emphasis on winning while Crosby is still with the organization.
"I love that the expectation is to win," Crosby said yesterday. "I think it gets the best out of everybody. It pushes us to be better. I think it's an important element."
Having $19 million in cap space next offseason, especially with many of the Penguins' biggest names already signed, will allow Kyle Dubas and the Penguins to continue building that winning culture around Crosby.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!