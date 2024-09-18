Oilers Add Former Sharks Forward to Camp Roster
The Edmonton Oilers were just one win short of a Stanley Cup victory this past season. In response to that crushing defeat, the organization brought in some improvements to the team's depth. Scoring wingers Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner signed cheap deals to fortify their depth on the outside, but the team is not done making moves yet.
With training camp opening for the Oilers, there were rumors swirling that the team was going to bring in another player. Those rumors proved true, as the team announced the addition of another forward to their camp roster. Former San Jose Sharks winger Mike Hoffman is joining the team on a professional tryout agreement (PTO).
Hoffman joins the Oilers after playing last season with the Sharks. He skated in 66 games with the rebuilding San Jose team, scoring 10 goals and finishing with 23 points.
Entering his 14th season in the NHL, Hoffman has been a solid depth scorer for multiple organizations. He began his career with the Ottawa Senators, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2009 NHL Draft.
Hoffman's prime came between the 2014 and 2019-2020 seasons playing with the Senators and Florida Panthers. Over that span, he recorded at least 20 goals six straight times, including a career high 36 during the 2018-2019 season. Over 745 career NHL games, he has 228 goals, 258 assists and 487 points.
If he makes the Oilers' roster out of camp, this will be Hoffman's third team in three seasons. He played with the Montreal Canadiens for two seasons before joining the Sharks last year. Now he's on to Edmonton, where he's hoping to extend his NHL career by at least another season.
With Hoffman added to the roster, the Oilers now have even more competition when it comes to their forward depth. The top of their lineup is set, with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins occupying four of the top six roles. With Hoffman, Skinner, and Arvidsson on board, the team has several veteran options at their disposal.
