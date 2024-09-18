Sabres Star Mysteriously Leaves First Day of Camp
The Buffalo Sabres weren’t even through their first day of training camp when a key star mysteriously left the ice. Sabres star defenseman Rasmus Dahlin exited practice after just a few minutes.
The Sabres stated that Dahlin would not be returning for the remainder of the session and no further update was given.
No mention of an injury or illness where mentioned, leaving Dahlin’s sudden absence on the opening day of camp a complete mystery. Head coach Lindy Ruff will update Dahlin's status later in the day.
Dahlin and the Sabres are looking forward to a big season in 2024-25. The expectation is that they finally get over the hump and end the longest playoff drought in the NHL. The Sabres haven’t made the playoffs since 2011, but have shown signs of improvement over the last few seasons.
The Sabres are a team full of high-octane skill, and Dahlin is a key to their success. While no injury was mentioned, the Sabres hope that him leaving the first practice this early is nothing severe.
Dahlin is also not the first star blue liner to miss time as camps open. The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without Erik Karlsson on a day-to-day basis as he deals with an upper-body injury.
Camps are open, the NHL season is right around the corner, and the injury bug is already being felt.
