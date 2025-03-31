Stars Center Named Second Star of Week
The Dallas Stars have secured their spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with nine games left in the regular season. It's been an excellent stretch of hockey for the Stars, who have won five straight and seven of their last 10.
The Stars are red-hot, and so is their top center, Roope Hintz. The 28-year-old is riding a four-game point streak, and he was named the NHL's Second Star of the Week for the week ending March 30th. Joining Hintz are Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets as the Third Star and Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov taking the First Star honors. This is the second time in the last month that Hintz was named the Second Star of the Week.
Hintz was excellent over this past week of action. He played in four games and finished second only to Kucherov in scoring. He began the week with a two-assist game against the Minnesota Wild and followed that up with a three-assist game against the Edmonton Oilers. In a critical contest against the Calgary Flames, he notched a goal and an assist and then finished the week with another one-goal, one-assist performance against the Seattle Kraken. He finished the week with two goals, seven assists, and nine points in four games.
The week boosted his season totals to 27 goals, 37 assists, and 64 points in 67 games. He's closing in on his fourth straight 30-goal campaign and is just six points away from recording his third 70-point campaign in the last four seasons.
In 459 career NHL games with the Stars, he's been one of their best offensive producers and two-way threats. He's recorded 174 goals, 200 assists, and 374 points while carrying a career plus/minus of +96. He's become a perennial Selke Trophy-worthy forward who can score at a top-six rate. With his latest week, it's clear that he and the Stars have their sights set on another deep Stanley Cup Playoffs run.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!