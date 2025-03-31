Rangers Expected to Sign Top Prospect
The New York Rangers are trailing in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race, but one of their top prospects could be heading to the NHL. After finishing his season in the NCAA, the Rangers are expected to sign Boston College forward and 2023 first-round pick Gabe Perreault.
The Rangers have not officially announced the signing, but it is widely expected that Perreault will ink his entry-level contract and make his NHL debut before the regulatr season ends. ESPN's Emily Kaplan and The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta were among the first insiders and journalists to report the update.
Adding Perreault would mean the Rangers are getting one of the most skilled players outside of the NHL into their lineup. At BC the past two seasons, Perreault has been one of the top point producers in the NCAA. As a freshman, he recorded 19 goals and 41 assists in 36 games. He followed that up with a 16-goal and 48-point season as a sophomore.
Many wonder if Perreault is ready and able to withstand the physicality of the NHL. His elusiveness counteracted his 170-pound frame against NCAA competition, but it's impossible to avoid at the next level. His offensive capabilities are endless, but he'll have to find ways to make his dazzling skills work in tight and shorter time frames. He can do so, but his first NHL experience could be bumpy.
For the Rangers, it's worth the risk. Perreault is a bona fide playmaker, a lethal shooter, and has the potential to be a top-six forward in the NHL. The Rangers are tied with the Montreal Canadiens in points for the final Wild Card spot, and with eight games remaining, they are desperate for more offense. Adding Perreault can do that, and it could be the key to clinching a playoff berth.
