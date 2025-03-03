Stars Forward Named Second Star of Week
The Dallas Stars didn’t have a perfect week, but star forward Roope Hintz dominated the scoresheet as the NHL got back into full swing following the 4 Nations Face-Off break. Hintz led the Stars to a 2-1-0 record in three games played this week, with an outstanding nine points (2G-7A).
Hintz’s play was good enough to lead the Stars to a pair of wins over Western Conference foes and second star of the week honors from the NHL.
The Stars opened their week with a 6-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Hintz scored a big goal in the second frame, but he was just getting started on a massively productive week.
A few nights later while hosting the Los Angeles Kings, Hintz notched four assists as the Stars laid a beatdown on the Kings 6-2. Hintz finished the contest with two assists on the power play and a pair at even strength while tallying three shots on goal in 14:16 of ice time.
To cap off the week, the Stars scored six more goals, this time against the St. Louis Blues. 21-year-old Stars forward Wyatt Johnston may have picked up the hat trick, but Hintz had the primary assist on all three of those goals.
Hintz also added a goal of his own early in the second frame that would eventually turn out to be the game-winner for Dallas.
On the season, Hintz has been all over the Stars’ scoresheets with 24 goals and 23 assists for 47 total points in 56 games played. With a 39-19-2 record for 80 standings points, the Stars are second in the Western Conference behind only the Winnipeg Jets.
The NHL also recognized Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy as the first star of the week and Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki as the third star.
