Golden Knights On Verge of Playoff Berth
The Vegas Golden Knights have only been around since 2017 and are already more successful than a number of teams across the NHL. Already with a Stanley Cup championship under their belt, the Golden Knights are a small step away from competing for another title.
The Golden Knights are idle, but they can clinch a spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs if the Calgary Flames lose to the Colorado Avalanche in regulation. The Flames are fighting for their playoffs lives so they won’t be an easy matchup for the Avalanche, but the Golden Knights are looking to lock in another playoff appearance.
If/when the Golden Knights clinch a spot in the playoffs, it will be their seventh trip to the postseason in just eight years of existence. They’re yet to finish a season under .500 and secured the ran the table for a Stanley Cup championship in 2023.
This time around, the Golden Knights have a chance to be the first Pacific Division team to clinch with a 45-20-8 record for 98 standings points.
Jack Eichel has led the way with an MVP-caliber season, notching 27 goals and 66 assists for 93 total points. He’d be a longshot for this year’s Hart Trophy, but Eichel has certainly put the Golden Knights on his back this season.
Even though Eichel is leading the charge, Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev have each potted a team-best 31 goals.
Goalie Adin Hill took the Golden Knights by storm in 2023, backstopping them for a majority of their Cup run. In 45 games this season, he has a 29-11-5 record with a .908 save percentage and 2.46 goals against average.
The Golden Knights have become known for taking massive swings at the trade deadline, but they were mostly calm this year. They teased something on Twitter on deadline day, but the only trade they made was brining back Reilly Smith from the New York Rangers.
The Golden Knights have a chance to the third Western Conference team to clinch a playoff berth behind the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars.
