Stars Will Be Aggressive at Trade Deadline
The Dallas Stars have routinely been one of the NHL’s top teams over the last few years and are usually active in buying at the trade deadline. The 2024-25 season will be no different for the Stars sitting with a 28-14-1 record.
According to Pierre LeBrun on TSN’s Insider Trading, the Stars have what it takes to be aggressive ahead of the NHL trade deadline. They’re already in good positioning to be a Stanley Cup contender, but they may take some big swings on the trade market.
“The Dallas Stars the last few years have not been shy to add at the deadline,” LeBrun said. “I think the Stars, a true Cup contender, could add both a top-six forward and a top-four defenseman.”
The Stars not only have a quality lineup as it stands, but they also have the gift of salary cap space. Tyler Seguin is their biggest salary cap hit, making $9.85 million annually and he hasn’t played since early December. Seguin underwent hip surgery that will likely keep him out for the remainder of the regular season.
Seguin is yet to be moved to long-term injured reserve, but if/when he does, the Stars will have a ton of cap space to work with ahead of the deadline.
“They will have big-time flexibility to add,” LeBrun said. “And that is indeed the plan.”
The Fourth Period links the Stars to numerous top names on their trade board, both forwards and defensemen. Marcus Pettersson of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders, and Ivan Provorov of the Columbus Blue Jackets are all linked to the Stars.
Jason Robertson has been a key to the Stars’ offense for a few seasons now, and his brother, Nick, is also among the players linked to Dallas.
The Stars are already an ultra-competitive team with a lot of momentum already on their side. An aggressive trade deadline might make them near-unbeatable.
