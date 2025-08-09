Breakaway on SI

Stars Sign Former Devils Bruising Forward

While the Dallas Stars play a dangerous, up-tempo game, this former New Jersey Devils bruising forward could be just what the doctor ordered to round out their forward unit.

Jacob Punturi

Mar 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) and New Jersey Devils right wing Nathan Bastian (14) battle for the puck during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Mar 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) and New Jersey Devils right wing Nathan Bastian (14) battle for the puck during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Dallas Stars are trying to take the next step forward during the 2025-2026 campaign. After losing in consecutive years to the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals, the team hired a new head coach and made a few roster moves in an effort to revamp their lineup. Their offseason continued with the addition of one more forward competing for an NHL job.

The Stars announced the signing of bruising winger Nathan Bastian. The deal is for one year and carries an average annual salary of $775K at the NHL level. The team’s general manager, Jim Nill, announced the signing and shared the team’s excitement to add

“Nathan will add forward depth and a physical presence to our lineup, both of which will be valuable to our organization,” he said. “We’re looking forward to watching him take the next step of his career with the Stars and are excited to welcome him to Dallas.

Jan 5, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic (72) and New Jersey Devils right wing Nathan Bastian (14) fight during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The 27-year-old Bastian arrives in Dallas after spending the majority of his NHL career with the Devils. Drafted by New Jersey in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft, he made his NHL debut with the organization during the 2018-2019 campaign.

The Seattle Kraken selected Bastian as part of the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. His tenure in Seattle lasted just a few months before the Kraken placed him on waivers. The Devils happily claimed him and returned him to the organization during the 2021-2022 season,

He’s played in 276 NHL games, 264 of those contests with the Devils. He’s recorded 33 goals and 35 assists for 68 points. He’s also totaled 190 penalty minutes in his career.

Bastian will compete for a spot on Dallas’ fourth line this upcoming season. The 6’4 winger possesses a gritty and tough side. He loves to throw the body and is never afraid to drop the gloves if the moment calls for it. While the Stars play a dangerous, up-tempo game, a player like Bastian could be just what the doctor ordered to round out their forward unit.

