Advanced Stat Reveals Reason for Stars’ Offensive Success
The Dallas Stars are setting up to be one of the top Stanley Cup contenders when the 2026 postseason begins. Bringing back a vast majority of the same roster that’s been to three consecutive Western Conference Finals, the Stars are trying to get over the hump and reach the Finals this upcoming season.
The Stars’ rise to the top of the Western Conference is due to the completeness of their roster. With a top goaltender and a mobile defensive group, they give their competition fits trying to score. But their offense is what sends out shockwaves of intimidation around the NHL. Their forward group is deep, talented and can bury an opposing defense with ease.
One statistic from last season perfectly illustrated Dallas’ offensive dominance. NHL EDGE statistics captured from this past campaign showed that the Stars made a living by getting to the most dangerous areas of the ice and converting.
It may seem like a simple formula, but the Stars perfected it. Their forward group was easily the most effective and efficient at getting to the high-danger scoring areas and coverting. They led the NHL in high-danger goals last season, posting 150 total goals from that area.
Five forwards in particular helped to establish this pattern in Dallas last year. Wyatt Johnston led the way, scoring 22 of his goals from the high-danger areas. Winger Jason Robertson was second in high-danger goals, recording 18. That total placed him in the 94th percentile among all NHL skaters last year. Center Roope Hintz tied Robertson with 18 high-danger goals as well. Veteran Matt Duchene pitched in 14 high-danger area goals. Superstar addition Mikko Rantanen launched 65 high-danger shots on goal last season, placing him in the 91st percentile among all NHL skaters.
The Stars’ defense was critical in executing this offensive approach as well. Their blue liners recorded the sixth-most high-danger goals among NHL defenses and finished with a 28.1% shooting percentage from that part of the ice, the third-best mark in the league.
Why this is trouble for the rest of the league is the Stars are running things back in 2025-2026. Those five forwards who helped propel their offense are all returning, including a full season with Rantanen in the mix. Their defense is still in tact as well, headlined by Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell and Thomas Harley. With one of the most impressive cores in the entire league and a simple game plan of getting to the high-danger scoring zone, the Stars continue to be one of the most dominant and impressive offenses in the entire NHL.
