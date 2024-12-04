Stars Center Out Long-Term After Upcoming Surgery
The Dallas Stars have been turning up the intensity of late, and a huge part of their continued success has been due to forward Tyler Seguin. The 32-year-old scorer was off to another strong start in 2024-2025, registering nine goals and 20 points in 19 games.
Unfortunately for the Stars and Seguin, his impressive start won't continue for the next few months. After placing the star on Injured Reserve recently, news worsened as General Manager Jim Nill shared that Seguin would undergo surgery to repair issues to his left side hip labrum and a femoral acetabular impingement (FAI). The pending procedures will keep him out away from regular action for four to six months.
The loss of Seguin is a huge blow. Not only does it take away one of the team's best offensive players, it forces the team to shake up their forward lines, a group that was clicking on every level lately. Seguin was one-third of a dynamic trio making up the Stars' second line. Along with Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene, they were each scoring at a point per game pace through the early part of the season.
Now the Stars will once again look to spread out the responsibility and scoring burden without Seguin. The team has players they can turn to, specifically youngsters like Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque, and will likely receive a boost in playing time due to Seguin's absence. However, as talented as their young players are, none of them have the experience and credentials that the veteran Seguin has earned.
In the meantime, the Stars are still one of the top teams in the Central Division with a 16-8 record. Without one of their top scorers, their front office could seek reinforcements outside of the organization, but the team's exact plan to get through this latest obstacle remains a mystery.
