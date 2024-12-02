Breakaway on SI

Stars Forward Turning Hot Start Into Career Year

This season is turning into a career year for one Dallas Stars forward.

Jacob Punturi

Dec 1, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) skates back to the team bench after he scores the game winning goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) skates back to the team bench after he scores the game winning goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Stars were knotted 1-1 with the Winnipeg Jets when forward Mason Marchment took over the game. Midway through the third period, the Stars winger received a great pass from defender Thomas Harley to set him up on a breakaway. With Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey barreling down, Marchment made a nifty spin-move and netted a backhanded shot to give the Stars the lead.

It was just one goal, but it's continuing a career year for the 29-year-old Stars forward. Through 22 games, Marchment has 10 goals, 14 assists and 24 points. He's on pace to surpass the 30-goal, 50-assist, and 80-point mark during the 2024-2025 campaign, which would mark career highs in all three offensive categories.

It's a perfect situation for Marchment in Dallas. He's playing his even strength ice-time with veterans Matt Duchene and Tyler Seguin. The trio is one of the most well-balanced lines in the entire NHL and they are leading this Stars offense as they ascened the Central Division. Duchene is a playmaker who leads the team in scoring with 27 points through 23 games and Seguin is off and running this year in pursuit of another 30-goal campaign.

And Marchment isn't just a grateful beneficiary of Duchene and Seguin's hard work. Sure, his elevated offensive production is partly due to a 20% shooting percentage, but that dismisses how much Marchment's game has been maximized by the Stars' offensive scheme.

When the Stars signed Marchment to a four-year contract, it was on the heels of an 18-goal campaign. But last year's 22-goal, 51-point season showed that he was capable of more and Dallas has tapped into that perfectly. He's a smart player who is always in the right position on both sides of the puck. He isn't a play driver, persay, but he has all of the tools to finish one. The Stars have figured out the secret recipe, and it's leading Marchment to a career year in Dallas.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more! 

Published
Jacob Punturi
JACOB PUNTURI

Home/News Feed Page