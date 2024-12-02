Stars Forward Turning Hot Start Into Career Year
The Dallas Stars were knotted 1-1 with the Winnipeg Jets when forward Mason Marchment took over the game. Midway through the third period, the Stars winger received a great pass from defender Thomas Harley to set him up on a breakaway. With Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey barreling down, Marchment made a nifty spin-move and netted a backhanded shot to give the Stars the lead.
It was just one goal, but it's continuing a career year for the 29-year-old Stars forward. Through 22 games, Marchment has 10 goals, 14 assists and 24 points. He's on pace to surpass the 30-goal, 50-assist, and 80-point mark during the 2024-2025 campaign, which would mark career highs in all three offensive categories.
It's a perfect situation for Marchment in Dallas. He's playing his even strength ice-time with veterans Matt Duchene and Tyler Seguin. The trio is one of the most well-balanced lines in the entire NHL and they are leading this Stars offense as they ascened the Central Division. Duchene is a playmaker who leads the team in scoring with 27 points through 23 games and Seguin is off and running this year in pursuit of another 30-goal campaign.
And Marchment isn't just a grateful beneficiary of Duchene and Seguin's hard work. Sure, his elevated offensive production is partly due to a 20% shooting percentage, but that dismisses how much Marchment's game has been maximized by the Stars' offensive scheme.
When the Stars signed Marchment to a four-year contract, it was on the heels of an 18-goal campaign. But last year's 22-goal, 51-point season showed that he was capable of more and Dallas has tapped into that perfectly. He's a smart player who is always in the right position on both sides of the puck. He isn't a play driver, persay, but he has all of the tools to finish one. The Stars have figured out the secret recipe, and it's leading Marchment to a career year in Dallas.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!