Patrik Laine Scores Huge Goal in Canadiens Debut
After nearly a year away from an NHL rink with injuries and some time in the Player Assistance Program, Patrik Laine scored a huge goal in his debut with the Montreal Canadiens. Multiple long-term injuries and some time in the Player Assistance Program held the newest Canadiens forward away from an NHL lineup for 355 days.
In his first game back, and his debut with the Canadiens, Laine opened the scoring with a perfectly placed power play goal against the New York Islanders.
Almost midway through the second period, the Canadiens were given a power play opportunity, and all eyes were on Laine.
Laine received a pass from rookie defender Lane Hudson and quickly settled the puck before rifling it off the far post and in past Ilya Sorokin. The Canadiens went up 1-0 and the Bell Centre went nuts.
You could argue no one was happier about Laine’s goal than Cole Caufield, who had a massive smile on his face and gave out multiple hugs and celebratory pats.
Laine was as cool as ever. He knew going in there would be some nerves, having not played in nearly a year, but that tally surely made him feel at home. It was also his 205th career goal, so he’s used to finding the back of the net.
The Canadiens went on to win 2-1 in overtime with captain Nick Suzuki scoring the overtime winner.
Before his debut with the Canadiens, Laine last played in the NHL with the Columbus Blue Jackets, scoring in his last game before suffering a broken clavicle. Before returning from that injury, Laine entered the player assistance program and was traded to the Canadiens shortly after being released.
In a preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Laine suffered a brutal lower-body injury that has kept him out to this point. Luckily, the injury wasn’t as serious as initially feared, so Laine made his return before New Year’s and has already made some noise with the Canadiens.
