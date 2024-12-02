Golden Knights Look to Terminate Contract With Young Defenseman
The Vegas Golden Knights are cutting ties with a young defenseman who might not be reaching full potential in the organization. 22-year-old defenseman Daniil Chayka was placed on waivers by the Golden Knights with the purpose of contract termination.
Chayka was originally drafted by the Golden Knights in the second round (38th overall) in 2021, but he has not made any progress towards an NHL debut.
Since making the jump to professional hockey in 2022, Chayka has spent most of his time with the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League. As the Golden Knights’ AHL affiliate, Chayka was gaining experience in the system, but not making progress.
In 121 games over the past two seasons, Chayka picked up just 15 points. A far cry from the puck mover he appeared to be with the OHL’s Guelph Storm. In his last year of OHL play, Chayka scored seven goals and 32 assists for 39 total points in 53 games played.
Chayka hasn’t been on the ice much in 2024-25 spending five games with the Silver Knights, and another four with the Tahoe Knight Monsters of the ECHL. He has one assist with both teams this season.
Termination of contract will give Chayka the option to head back to his native Russia and sign with a KHL team. Before his final year with the Storm, he spent time with CSKA Moscow.
With his production drying up in North America, it’s likely Chayka will head back home for a new opportunity in Europe.
