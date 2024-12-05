Red Wings Activate Patrick Kane From IR
The Detroit Red Wings are in the midst of yet another tough skid, losing their past three games including two straight overtime losses.
Fortunately, they're getting a much needed boost as they've activated star forward Patrick Kane from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game against the Ottawa Senators. Kane missed the past five games with an upper-body injury.
"We knew this would be a tough stretch," Red Wings head coach Derek Lalone said. "We're basically [playing] every other day straight to Christmas. But the guys are handling it well, being smart on our off days, getting what we need out of practices, guys playing through bumps and bruises, which we know most teams in the league are doing right now."
The 36-year-old forward has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 20 games this season, though he did not score in his last five games before the injury. Last season, his first with the Red Wings, Kane scored 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists) in 50 games to prove he can still contribute late in his career.
Kane is best known for being one of the faces of the Chicago Blackhawks' dynasty in the early-mid 2010s. He helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015, earning the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2013. Also during his time in Chicago, he won the CalderMemorial Trophy in 2008, Hart Memorial Trophy in 2016 and was named as one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players in 2017, celebrating the league's 100th anniversary.
Kane also had a brief stint with the New York Rangers in 2023, coming over from the Blackhawks before the trade deadline.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!