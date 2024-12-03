Igor Shesterkin's Future Not Certain With Rangers
The New York Rangers have found themselves in hot water as the final month of 2024 arrives. Through the first chunk of the season, the Rangers were riding high with a 12-4-1 record and dominating games.
The last seven outings have been far from successful as the Rangers are on a 1-6-0 run and spiraling out of control. Multiple veteran players have heard their names appear in the trade mill and the team hasn’t done themselves any favors.
Not only are the Rangers struggling, but new concerns are rising for their superstar goalie, Igor Shesterkin. Just before the start of the 2024-25 season, it was reported that Shesterkin rejected a record-breaking contract extension from the Rangers, as he eyes an even bigger payday.
While Shesterkin is looking for more money, are the Rangers going to be the team that gives it to him? Arthur Staple of the Athletic joined Daily Faceoff’s Morning Cuppa Hockey and discussed the future of Shesterkin.
“More important than $13 million is, why does he want to be here?” Staple asked. “If this is the way the team is going to play. I’ve had this conversation with a lot of people around the league, a lot of the people that I know from other teams are like ‘great, we’re going to get ready to sign this guy on July 1.’”
Shesterkin turned down $11 million annually, but might be looking for $13 millon, if not more, but his Rangers teammates haven’t done much to help him recently.
In 18 games played this year, Shesterkin has an 8-9-1 record with a .908 save percentage and 3.05 goals against average.
“He is going to get $13 million, maybe we’re talking $14 million depending on who is making the offer,” Staple said. “If it becomes a bidding war on July 1, it’s going to go way, way up.”
Staple referenced the current state of the Rangers and wasn’t sure if this is even a team Shesterkin would feel comfortable staying with.
“I think the question right now is, with all the turmoil over the last two weeks, if you’re talking about Igor,” Staple said. “Does he even want to be here for his asking price which is probably $13 million and change at this point.”
That much money would not only make Shesterkin the highest paid goalie in NHL history, but among the highest paid players in the entire league. Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl recently signed an extension that will net him $14 million annually; that’s the current highest number in the league.
Shesterkin is looking for big money and a big opportunity to win. The Rangers want to give him a huge raise, but can the team play as winners with him around?
