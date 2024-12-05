Blackhawks Star Continues Rise Despite Criticism
The latest mark against second-year phenom Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks came when Team Canada excluded the 19-year-old from their 4 Nations Face-Off roster. Bedard was a largely speculated candidate to make the team, but instead he'll be watching from home during the February, 2025 event.
For critics of the Blackhawks' star, this omission is another strike against Bedard. It's a growing list of criticisms and complaints lobbied against the second-year center. Bedard's been critical of himself, telling Chicago media that he needs to be better.
While it seems like Bedard is having a typical sophomore slump, this is a classic case of over-scrutinization. Bedard is a young phenom in the NHL and he's been under the microscope since the Hawks selected him first overall in 2023, often compared to the likes of Connor McDavid or Sidney Crosby in terms of his organizational impact.
The pressure is mounting for Bedard, but he's ascending to superstardom nonetheless. Even as he struggles offensively, he's still putting up points on a horrid Chicago team. He's splitting his 5-on-5 time playing with a beleaguered Taylor Hall, Tyler Bertuzzi, Teuvo Teravainen, and Nick Foligno. With respect to all four players, none of them provide the finishing capabilities or the playmaking abilities to match Bedard's skill and it's hurting him more than anyone is acknowledging.
Despite the awful offensive situation for the Blackhawks, Bedard has six multi-point games in 2024-2025 and through 25 games, he has five goals and 14 assists for 19 points. It's not the 100-point pace many were anticipating, but he's still squarely in the range to finish with 70 or more points as a second-year player. Especially if Bedard's shooting percentage rises from the lower than average 7% it is now, he should quickly find himself back to the high-scoring prodigy we all are expecting.
And that needs to be kept in context and remembered with Bedard. Is he in the Hart Trophy race, no, but he's improving. He continues going down this path to stardom as the criticism racks up, and the Blackhawks are desperately trying to follow his lead.
