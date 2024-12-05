Offense Awakens for Kings During Winning Streak
The Los Angeles Kings are in the middle of a tight divisional race, with the Pacific Division boasting talented squads like the Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, and Vancouver Canucks. The team is currently second in the Pacific thanks to a recent four-game winning streak.
While the Kings were seen as a playoff team entering the season, their offense was a work in progress at the beginning. But something is shifting during this winning streak and their offensive structure and game are finally reaching the level the organization planned for in 2024-2025.
Through the first two months of the campaign, the Kings have collected a positive goal differential, earning a +9 through 26 games. What makes that even more impressive is that they've done it without significant contributions from forwards Kevin Fiala and Quinton Byfield, two players expected to be a huge piece of the offensive puzzle. Fiala has nine goals and seven assists through 26 games, while Byfield has just three goals and 11 points in 26 game since signing a five-year contract extension.
But lately, Fiala's dry spell has waned. He has four points in his last six games after being held pointless for the previous six games. It's no coincidence that as Fiala contributes on the ice, the Kings' record improves.
Byfield remains in the middle of a tough stretch. He's showing flashes of breaking out, but his shooting percentage remains low and he has just a lone assist over his last five games.
Thankfully, the Kings are seeing two players in particular over-produce to make up for it. 23-year-old winger Alex Laferriere has a whopping 11 goals in 26 games. Last season, he netted 12 goals over 81 games as a rookie. He's converting on 20% of his shots on goal, which will eventually fall back down, but in the meantime the Kings are utilizing his scoring abilities. A note that 10 of his goals so far have come during 5-on-5 as well.
And leading the pack is captain Anze Kopitar. One of the best locker-room leaders in the NHL, he's also scoring at an incredible clip to begin the season and the rest of the lineup is following along. He has eight goals and 22 assists for 30 points in 26 games. Like Laferriere, he's enjoying an elevated shooting percentage, but it doesn't change how effectively Kopitar is earning high-danger scoring chances when his line is on the ice.
The Kings are cruising right now, and they are making a quick climb up the Pacific Division standings because of it. Their offensive woes that plagued the start of the year are falling away and they are becomng more consistent. If this continues, this awakening could turn into a legitimate run at the Stanley Cup.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!