Red Wings Enter Stadium Series as NHL's Hottest Team
The 2025 NHL Stadium Series will be a historic game for the Columbus Blue Jackets, but it won’t be an easy task going up against the Detroit Red Wings. Riding a multi-month-long hot streak into the Stadium Series, the Red Wings look like one of the hottest teams in the NHL as they head outdoors.
Ever since firing head coach Derek Lalonde and hiring Todd McLellan, the Red Wings have been tough to beat. Since the coaching change, they are 17-6-2 and making a good case to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Red Wings' 17-6-2 record stands up as one of the top records in the league since returning from the holiday break. The Winnipeg Jets have gone 17-5-2 in that time, and the Washington Capitals have gone 15-4-6.
Forward Lucas Raymond leads the Red Wings with 63 points but has really found a nice rhythm under McLellan. In 25 games with him as the bench boss, Raymond has scored nine goals and 21 assists for 30 total points.
McLellan tried to give his captain Dylan Larkin a wakeup call, saying he’s a bit sluggish following the 4 Nations Face-Off. An outdoor game should be enough to get Larkin’s juices flowing again.
Larkin has been a force with McLellan at the helm, scoring 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points in 25 games.
The Red Wings entered the 2024-25 season with higher expectations and looking for a chance at the playoffs. After a slow start, they’ve turned things around and are now looking to continue riding their hot streak all the way to a playoff berth.
Both the Blue Jackets and Red Wings have played 59 games to this point of the season and hold both Eastern Conference wild card spots.
Outdoor games might be slipping in popularity, but maybe some of the great success from the 4 Nations Face-Off can rub off on the Stadium Series. It’ll be a clash between two surprising playoff teams in one of the most famous college football stadiums in the country.
The Red Wings will travel to take on the Blue Jackets at Ohio State University’s Ohio Stadium. A capacity crowd of over 100,000 fans are surely in for an entertaining hockey game.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!