WWE Champion Shows Off Maple Leafs Jersey
The Toronto Maple Leafs traveled to New York City for a contest against the New York Rangers, but it felt like a home game at Scotiabank Arena. The WWE came to town for a weekend of programming, and they made sure to represent and shout out the Maple Leafs.
To kick off a recent episode of WWE Smackdown, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and tag-team partner Trish Stratus entered to thunderous applause while wearing personalized Maple Leafs jerseys. Bleacher Report Open Ice shared a brief image of Stratton and Stratus chatting before the sold-out Toronto crowd.
The team also received a bit of playful jeering from another WWE superstar, Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green. She confronted Stratton and Stratus during their in-ring segment.
During her remarks, she compared herself to the Maple Leafs' captain, Auston Matthews. While it started as a bit of flattery, Green said there was a key difference between herself and the American superstar: she wins. The comment drew a chorus of boos from the Toronto faithful, as Green continued to taunt the crowd.
The jab from Green was a painful reminder of the Maple Leafs' failures and their captain's shortcomings. In his inaugural season wearing the "C," Matthews came up short in his first big test. As the captain of the United States team at the 4 Nations Face-Off, they had a chance to capture gold. Ultimately, Team USA dropped the gold medal game to Canada.
The Maple Leafs hope to prove Chelsea Green wrong. The Leafs are battling with the Florida Panthers for the Atlantic Division title and desperately trying to end their Stanley Cup drought. The NHL Trade Deadline is just days away, and it wouldn't be a surprise if the team adds a player or two to aid in their playoff pursuit. Maybe they will make a move outside the box and acquire the talents of a few WWE superstars to bolster their roster.
