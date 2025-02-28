Rangers, Maple Leafs Enforcers Set for Face-Off
The New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs require little to ratchet up the intensity of their matchups. Two original six NHL teams going at it is always entertaining hockey. Add in the fact that both teams are jockeying for their playoff positions, and their Friday night showdown is set for fireworks.
The head coaches of both the Rangers and Maple Leafs expect a physical and tension-filled game. Drawing into the Rangers lineup is enforcer Matt Rempe, while the Leafs are dressing veteran scrapper Ryan Reaves. The moves set the stage for a heavyweight tilt between the two combatants.
Rempe's appearance isn't unusual for the Rangers this season. He's played in 23 NHL games this year but has spent most of the campaign traveling back and forth from their AHL affiliate in Hartford. He has four points and 41 penalty minutes with the Rangers.
The Leafs' decision to play Reaves is a bit more targeted. The veteran hasn't played in nearly a month, last suiting up during a February 4th contest against the Calgary Flames. With Rempe set to go, HC Craig Berube felt it was a fitting time for him to play. He told Peter Baugh of The Athletic that Rempe's presence was explicitly why Reaves is playing.
"I think Rempe over there," he said. "He's an effective player in my opinion."
Reading between the lines a bit, it's clear that Berube and the Leafs expect the Rangers to play a physical game. That's where Reaves comes in. It also all but guarantees that Reaves and Rempe will go toe-to-toe.
The pair have fought once previously at the NHL level. With another year of experience under their belts, they are still the toughest customers in the league. If the Rangers and Leafs send their enforcers out at the same time, we should see round 2 of the heavyweight title bout.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!