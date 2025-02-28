Reunion With Jets Makes Sense for Kraken Forward
The Winnipeg Jets may have seen their 11-game win streak come to an end, but they are still the top team in the NHL, with fairly good odds to win the franchise’s first Stanley Cup. Heading into the trade deadline, however, the Jets are faced with a bit of a predicament.
For starters, many players around the league list the Jets as the top team on their no-trade lists. The city of Winnipeg doesn’t get a ton of love from NHLers, making it tough for the Jets to go out and make blockbuster trades.
The second obstacle in Winnipeg’s way is the hesitation to mess with the chemistry within the group. With a 42-15-3 record, and a forward group that is buzzing, the Jets might not want to make any trades that would force changes to their top six.
If the Jets go out and add at the trade deadline, they’ll be digging for role players deeper in their lineup. Why not a reunion with Brandon Tanev? The Seattle Kraken seem ready to move on and the Jets fit what Tanev is looking for.
According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Tanev is gaining a ton of interest on the trade market, and his preference would be to make his way to a true Cup contender.
The Jets have faulted in the postseason in recent seasons, but this year feels different in Winnipeg, and Tanev might be a good piece to get them over the hump.
Known as one of the most energetic and feisty players in the NHL, Tanev is a pending free agent with the Kraken. In the final year of his deal, Tanev makes $3.5 million against the salary cap, an affordable price for the Jets.
Tanev started his career with the Jets during the 2015-16 season and played four years in Winnipeg. He found his role at the highest level of the sport thanks to his time with the Jets. As a depth forward, Tanev brings tenacity and grit to the lineup and would fit perfectly on the Jets’ fourth line.
The Jets already have a formidable offense, adding Tanev to their depth would add a shot of energy while giving their penalty kill another layer of help.
Over the course of his 10-year career, Tanev has accumulated 1,537 hits, while notching just 175 points (83G-92A). Split between the Jets, Kraken, and Pittsburgh Penguins, Tanev always seems to be a fan favorite wherever he goes.
Reunions usually don’t go well in the NHL, but this may be a different kind of rekindling. The Jets are a far better team than they were when he left in 2019, and Tanev has solidified himself as a key figure in the NHL since then.
The Jets may not be able to go big game hunting, and a former player who knows the area might be willing to make a return for a possible championship run.
