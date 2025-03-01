Blue Jackets Set for Franchise First at Stadium Series
The 2025 NHL Stadium Series has arrived and no matter what way you spin it, the battle between the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets is sure to be an entertaining tilt. Regardless of the outcome, however, this is a history-making game for the Blue Jackets.
The NHL has been hosting regular season outdoor games on a regular basis since 2008, and the Blue Jackets have never taken part. Teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers have all played more than five times outdoors, while the Blue Jackets are one of three remaining teams to never be awarded that luxury.
Not only are the Blue Jackets getting their opportunity against the Red Wings, but Columbus is also serving as the host city with the game being held at Ohio State University’s Ohio Stadium.
The Blue Jackets’ popular goal cannon has made its way to the venue, and the outdoor battle is sure to be a memorable one.
The Red Wings are entering the matchup as one of the hottest teams in the NHL and the Blue Jackets by far are one of the most surprising.
Not far removed from a pair of seven-game winning streaks, the Red Wings hold a 17-5-2 record in their last 24 games played. The Blue Jackets, meanwhile, are holding down an Eastern Conference playoff spot after no one expected them to do much of anything this season.
After the game, when the Blue Jackets can officially say they’ve appeared in an outdoor NHL game, only two teams will remain without one. The Florida Panthers and Utah Hockey Club (formerly the Arizona Coyotes) are yet to take a game outside, but the Panthers will have their chance next season.
The Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning are both hosting unique outdoor games during the NHL’s 2025-26 season.
