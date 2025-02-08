Red Wings Hunting for Eighth Straight Victory
The Detroit Red Wings are one of the hottest teams in the NHL, and their recent stretch is placing them in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race. Winners of seven straight, the Wings have improved their overall record to 28-21-5 and currently hold the second Wild Card spot in the East.
The Red Wings are hunting for an eighth straight victory as they meet up with their divisional foes, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Not only is it a chance for the Wings to tie the longest winning streaks of the season, it's a chance to take away points from a divisional rival. The Lightning currently sit one point in front of Detroit for the third guaranteed playoff spot in the Atlatnic Division. With a regulation win, the Wings could leapfrog the Lightning.
The win would also tie the second-longest winning streak in organizational history. The team record is nine games, set first during the 1950-1951 campaign.
What stands out about this winning streak is the way their best players are leading the way. Captain Dylan Larkin has eight points over the last eight games while not skating less than 18:47 minutes of ice-time per game.
He's not only producing offensively, he's playing excellent defense and his line is dominating 5-on-5 play. According to MoneyPuck's game data from their most recent matchup against the Seattle Kraken, Larkin and his line mates Lucas Raymond and Marco Kasper generated an on-ice expected goals for 0.76, while keeping their opponents to an expected goals of 0.114. What this means is that the scoring chances heavily favored Detroit during 5-on-5 action while this line was on the ice.
As well as the Wings are playing, the Lightning won't make this contest easy on them. While Tampa has its own issues to sort out, the one thing they've done consistently all year is score goals. They tout one of the top goal differentials in the league at a whopping +39. That offensive output will be a huge challenge for the Red Wings' defense and goaltending.
