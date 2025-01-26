Lightning Defenseman Faces Hearing After Red Wings Incident
The Tampa Bay Lightning may be playing without a young defenseman for a couple of games after an incident during their loss to the Detroit Red Wings. The NHL Department of Player Safety has announced that 23-year-old Lightning defenseman Emil Lilleberg will have a hearing for Interference against Red Wings forward J.T. Compher.
A date and time of the hearing is yet to be announced, but having a hearing opens the door of a possible suspension for the Lightning defender.
According to the NHL’s box score, Lilleberg was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for interference about half-way through the second period. Compher was not injured on the play and finished the game with 17:49 of ice time.
Compher also assisted on the game-winning goal in the 2-0 shutout win for the Red Wings.
Lilleberg is playing in his second season in the NHL after being a fourth-round draft pick (107th overall) of the Arizona Coyotes in 2021. He never played with the Coyotes and made his NHL debut with the Lightning last season.
In 82 career games at the NHL level, Lilleberg is yet to score a goal from the blue line but does have 16 assists. Not afraid to use his size and throw his body around, he has 185 career hits and averages 16:01 of ice time.
