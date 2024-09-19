Red Wings Ink Star Defender to Long-Term Deal
The Detroit Red Wings had one of the most difficult task lists of the summer. With multiple restricted free agents needing pay raises and long-term deals, upgrading their goaltending position, and making the necessary moves to place the team into a playoff position, team general manager Steve Yzerman was busy all off-season.
With training camp opening up, the Red Wings took care of their last, and most important task. The team announced that they signed their franchise defenseman and restricted free agent, Moritz Seider, to huge, long-term contract. The deal is for seven years, and carries an average annual value of $8.55 million. The deal will make him the team's highest-paid defender and second highest-paid player on the team.
The Red Wings drafted Seider with the sixth pick of the 2019 NHL Draft. The German-born blue liner is the prototypical, right-handed defenseman. Standing at 6'3, he's a thorn in the side of everyone he plays against, but also has the offensive skillset and skating ability to match.
Entering his fourth season in the NHL, the bar is now raised for Seider. Still young at 23, the Red Wings are counting on him for the next seven years to anchor their defense. Through his first three seasons, he's been a model of consistency across three zones on the ice. As a rookie, he recorded 50 points. He followed that up with back-to-back 42-point seasons.
Now signed for nearly a decade, Seider is going to continue to be the top defender in Detroit. With an average ice-time of nearly 23 minutes per game, that number should only grow as he enters his prime years. The good news for the Red Wings is that the long summer of negotiating is now in the rear view mirror and Seider and his teammates can charge full steam ahead into the 2024-2025 season.
