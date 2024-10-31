Devils Forward Out Indefinitely After Surgery
The New Jersey Devils are off to a busy start this season as they've already played 13 games, two more than any other team. Unfortunately, that means they've had more chances for injury, and now one of their key bottom-six players will be out for the foreseeable future.
On Thursday, the Devils announced that forward Curtis Lazar underwent successful left knee surgery and is out indefinitely. Lazar suffered the initial injury in Sunday's win over the Anaheim Ducks.
Lazar, 29, is a solid depth player for New Jersey who can play on the penalty kill. Last season, his first full one in the Garden State, he scored a career-high 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) in 71 games, providing some much-appreciated depth scoring for a team that struggled. This season, he has two points (one goal, one assist) in 12 games.
Prior to his arrival in New Jersey, the Salmon Arm, British Columbia native bounced around the league for many years. Lazar previously played for the Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames, Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks.
In 536 NHL games, Lazar has scored 122 points (46 goals, 76 assists) along with 159 penalty minutes.
Without Lazar, the Devils' solid forward depth will be tested. They have capable bottom-six forwards in Erik Haula, Stefan Noesen, Nathan Bastion and more, but how they adjust the lineup will be interesting to watch.
New Jersey, which leads the Metropolitan division with 16 points, plays its next game Friday in a road matchup against Calgary.
