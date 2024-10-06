Red Wings Move On From Veteran Defenseman
The Detroit Red Wings open the 2024-2025 season with a contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings hope this is the season that ends their current eight-year playoff drought. Playing in the NHL's Atlantic Division, it will take a momentous effort to catapult the organization back into the postseason picture.
When the Red Wings do open their season, they won't have veteran defenseman Justin Holl suiting up. The team placed the right-handed defender on waivers in advance of final regular season rosters being due. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared the whole list of players placed on the wire via his X account, which included the 32-year-old puck mover.
Holl enters his second season with the Red Wings organization after signing there as a free agent during the summer of 2023. Last season, he played in just 38 games wit the Wings and failed to record a goal. He finished the year with five points and 22 penalty minutes.
Before joining the Red Wings, he was a fixture with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He played at least 60 games or more for four straight years with the Leafs. His best season came in 2021-2022, when he scored three goals and added 20 assists. Over his entire career, he's played 323 NHL games and accumulated. 87 total points.
