TRADE: Red Wings Add Multiple Players From Blackhawks
The Detroit Red Wings have been one of the hottest teams in the NHL leading into the trade deadline and have made a couple of additions from the Chicago Blackhawks. In a trade with the Blackhawks, the Red Wings have acquired veteran forward Craig Smith and reunited with goalie Petr Mrazek.
In exchange for Smith and Mrazek, the Red Wings have sent 25-year-old forward Joe Veleno to the Blackhawks.
Smith is a 35-year-old forward playing in his 14th season in the NHL, and the Red Wings will be his fifth different team since the 2019-20 campaign. In 40 games played with the Blackhawks this season, Smith has posted nine goals and seven assists for 16 total points.
Over the course of his career, Smith has played 968 games split between the Blackhawks, Dallas Stars, Washington Capitals, Boston Bruins, and Nashville Predators. In that time, he has picked up 220 goals and 230 assists for 450 total points.
Smith signed a one-year deal with the Blackhawks ahead of the 2024-25 season earning him $1 million against the salary cap.
Mrazek has been in the NHL for parts of 13 seasons, and started his career with the Red Wings during the 2012-13 campaign. Already with 166 games played with Detroit, he holds a 72-58-20 record.
Over the course of his 423-game career, Mrazek has a 178-174-40 record with a .906 save percentage and 2.85 goals against average.
Veleno has played in 56 games with the Red Wings this season with five goals and five assists for 10 total points. Originally a first round pick of the Red Wings in 2018 (30th overall) he’s appeared in 288 games with 35 goals and 39 assists for 74 total points.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!