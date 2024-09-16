Red Wings Sign Star Forward to Long-Term Deal
The Detroit Red Wings have officially completed a big piece of business just days before the opening of training camp ahead of the 2024-25 season. The Red Wings announced that young star forward Lucas Raymond has agreed to an eight-year contract extension.
Raymond was one of the top remaining restricted free agents in the NHL and the Red Wings signed him for eight years at an average annual value of $8.075 million.
The fourth overall pick of the 2020 NHL Draft, Raymond has been a workhorse for the Red Wings ever since making his NHL debut in 2021. In 238 games played, Raymond has scored 71 goals and 103 assists for 174 total points.
Raymond finished his rookie season fourth in Calder Trophy voting for the NHL’s Rookie of the Year and was chosen to the All-Rookie team. Despite the solid rookie year, Raymond really hit a new stride in 2023-24.
While playing all 82 games of the 2023-24 campaign, Raymond scored 31 goals and 41 assists for 72 total points, all career-highs. His 72 points was the most by any Red Wings player that year.
The sky is the limit for Raymond and the Red Wings are showing what they think he’s capable of with a long-term deal. If he continues on his current trajectory, making just over $8 million annually will be a steal of a contract.
Raymond’s new contract runs through the 2031-32 season and makes him the second-highest-paid player in the Red Wings lineup behind only captain Dylan Larkin.
The Red Wings signed RFA Jonathan Berggren to a one-year deal earlier in the day. The only RFA remaining for the Red Wings is star defenseman Moritz Seider. The Red Wings have a little over $8.7 million dollars in salary cap space to sign Seider to a new deal.
