Red Wings GM Snaps When Asked About Rebuild
The Detroit Red Wings are one of the most storied franchises in the NHL with 11 Stanley Cup championships in nearly 100 years of operation. The last decade-plus hasn’t been as successful for the Red Wings, without a playoff appearance since 2016 and no series wins since 2013.
Former Red Wings great Steve Yzerman arrived in Detroit as general manager in 2019, a few years after the start of a rebuild in the Motor City. Despite growth in the lineup and certifiably better seasons, the Red Wings are yet to make the playoffs under Yzerman.
That trend will likely continue in 2024-25, even after the hiring of Todd McLellan as their newest head coach. Sitting seventh in the Atlantic Division and riding a three-game losing streak, the Red Wings are likely looking at another long offseason.
With the rebuild appearing to still be in full swing, fans in Detroit are getting antsy. So too is Yzerman who was asked about the situation following the coaching change.
“That’s what I’m going to stick to doing,” Yzerman said before snapping a bit. “If you have a better way, you’re free to share it with me. Seriously.”
Yzerman understands that a return to relevance has been a long time in the making for the Red Wings. Captain Dylan Larkin has been in Detroit since 2015 and has only played in five career playoff games.
“We’re trying to get better, we’re trying to expedite this thing,” Yzerman said. “Ultimately, we need that core of players… that’s taken a long time. Longer than you or anybody else here would have liked, including myself.”
Larkin is 28 years old and is still a young player in Yzerman’s eyes. Youngsters like Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider are starting to hit real strides as stars in the league, but the team still needs a ton of help.
A coaching change may just be the beginning in Detroit. Yzerman says he doesn’t like the idea of making a big trade just to get the team’s attention, but he’ll need to right the ship quickly or face the unemployment line.
Yzerman took his Yzer-plan to Detroit and in six years is yet to see any push toward another Cup.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!