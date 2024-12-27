Kraken Forward Would Welcome Trade to Maple Leafs
The Seattle Kraken might be a key team to watch around the upcoming NHL trade deadline. Falling short of expectations and struggling to fight for a playoff spot, the Kraken have seen multiple key names pop up on trade boards.
10-year NHL veteran Yanni Gourde is among the multiple Kraken players likely on the move before the deadline, but his contract carries a modified no-trade clause. With a 23-team no-trade list, moving Gourde is going to be challenging for the Kraken front office.
There does appear to be some breathing room, however, as according to Pierre LeBrun in the Athletic, Gourde would be willing to waive his no-trade clause for a move to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
“He’s got a modified no-trade, but my understanding is he would have no issue with a move to the Leafs.”
At $5.166 million, it wouldn’t be an easy deal for the Maple Leafs to make, but he fits the mold of what they’re looking for. Depth at the center position with some edge in his game. Being a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning is just icing on the cake.
“He fits the criteria of what the Leafs need as far as a third-line center upgrade,” LeBrun writes. “He won two Stanley Cup championships with the Lightning and plays the kind of game that translates come playoff time.”
In 32 games played this season, Gourde has notched five goals and 10 assists for 15 total points. Currently listed on the Kraken’s third line, Gourde would fill directly into the Maple Leafs’ bottom six.
The Maple Leafs have been desperate for some help at center all season, and Gourde could be the perfect solution.
Auston Matthews is the clear No. 1 center, and John Tavares is an easy No. 2. Max Domi has struggled this year, but not as much as the revolving door Toronto has seen with their fourth-line center options.
Gourde would shore up the position and likely bring more to the table than David Kampf or Pontus Holmberg.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!