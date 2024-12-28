Red Wings Stumble in New HC's Debut
The Detroit Red Wings officially kicked off the Todd McLellan era on Friday, and they did so in losing fashion. With a renewed sense of optimism after the hiring of the new head coach, it quickly dissipated as the Toronto Maple Leafs handed the Wings a 5-2 loss.
The Red Wings are trying to salvage their season with their coaching change, but they are off to a poor start. To cut the team some slack, they have had barely any time to turn things around. Between the sudden hiring and the holiday break, McLellan didn't even have a chance to hold an official practice with the team before coaching his first game. A morning skate was all that he could get.
McLellan met with the media before the Maple Leafs game and discussed his intentions for the start of his tenure in Detroit. His request was simple: he wanted the team to play harder and smarter while he and his staff implement their systems. The Wings showed signs of that, but they were flashes in the pan in another disappointing effort against the Leafs.
With the 5-2 loss, the Red Wings dropped to 13-18-4 through 35 games. While the top of the Atlantic Division is a tightly-packed race, the Red Wings are competing with the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres to not have the worst record in the division. Currently, the Wings are tied with the Sabres with 13 wins each and 30 points.
Now, McLellan must begin to drag this team out of the mud. He has to begin the process of instituting a new system. From the forechecking style and priorities to the special teams formations and schemes, the Red Wings need an overhaul and improvement. They stumbled in McLellan's debut, but they can hopefully regain their composure under their new head coach.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!