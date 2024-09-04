Oilers Have New Player 'For Life'
After falling just a game short of the Stanley Cup, the Edmonton Oilers turned into one of the top teams to follow this offseason. They hired a new general manager and lost a few key prospects to offer sheets, but they locked up one of their brightest stars to a huge contract extension.
The Oilers signed Leon Draisaitl to an eight-year extension worth a record-setting $14 million in average annual value. Draisaitl still has a year left on his current deal, committing him to the Oilers for another nine years.
About to enter his 11th NHL season, and with a new long-term deal signed, Draisaitl is aiming to spend his whole career in Edmonton.
“For me, I wanted to be an Oiler for life,” Draisaitl said. “I thought the option of an eight-year deal fit the best for me.”
When the deal expires in 2033, Draisaitl will be 37 years old and definitely in the final stages of his Hall of Fame career. So long as he doesn't request or approve of a trade, he'll likely get his wish to spend his whole career in Edmonton.
Draisaitl says he’s developed a love for the Oilers over the years and hopes he can do something special with the team that drafted him.
“You start to really love being with a team,” Draisaitl said. “Especially the team that drafted you. You develop a love for that team. For me, it was always the Oilers. Obviously, we haven’t gotten the job done, yet. Which makes it even more special. We’re going to do this together.”
The Oilers drafted Draisaitl with the third overall pick in 2014, the year before they took Connor McDavid first overall. Draisaitl has played 719 NHL games, all with the Oilers and he’s been one of the most productive players in the league ever since.
With 850 total points (347G-503A), Draisaitl couldn’t be happier with his new deal and the commitment he’s making to the city and the team.
“I don’t know anything other than Edmonton,” Draisaitl said. “I feel super proud, and I’m excited to wear that jersey every single day.”
There will no doubt be a lot of pressure on Draisaitl and the Oilers to succeed, but he’s ready for the challenges.
“I’m aware of my responsibility,” Draisaitl said. “I’m going to get paid a lot of money to be able to handle those moments.”
