Devils Acquire Ducks Defenseman
The New Jersey Devils and Anaheim Ducks are the latest teams pairing up for a NHL Trade Deadline deal. The Devils acquired veteran defenseman Brian Dumoulin at a discount from the Ducks. The Ducks retained 50% of the defender's remaining salary cap hit.
In return for Dumoulin, the Devils are sending the Ducks a second-round pick and a prospect. The 33-year-old defender is in the final year of a two-year contract with an average annual value of $3.15 million.
The Ducks are parting with one of their most dependable players in this deal. In 61 games in Anaheim, Dumoulin recorded two goals and 14 assists for 16 points while averaging 19:48 minutes of ice time.
The Devils are getting one of the most experienced players in the NHL in regular season and postseason contests. Originally drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes, he was the big prospect sent back to Pittsburgh in exchange for Jordan Staal. As a member of the Penguins, he won a pair of Stanley Cups in 2015 and 2016. In his 12th NHL campaign, he's suited up for the Penguins, Seattle Kraken, Ducks, and now the Devils. He's accumulated 27 goals and 171 points in 687 career games.
In addition to the draft pick going to Anaheim, the team is also acquiring a prospect from the Devils. NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the prospect is Swedish forward Herman Traff. Traff was the Devils' third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. He's spent the season between the top professional league in Sweden and the second-tier league. At the SHL level, he has seven points in 25 games and six points in nine games playing in the HockeyAllsvenskan.
The move is a bit of a surprise for the Devils, who had their season goals rocked by the injury to center Jack Hughes. With many calling for the team to pack it in on this year, the Devils are seemingly intent on strategically boosting the squad before the postseason begins.
