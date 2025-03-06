Devils Must Shift Focus to Next Season
The injury to New Jersey Devils superstar Jack Hughes is a season-altering event. The Devils bounced back in 2024-2025 to put themselves in a playoff position. Currently in third place in the Metropolitan Division and staring down a first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Devils have gone from contender to pretender in the span of one day.
With Hughes done for the season, the Devils should put a lid on this campaign. It was an excellent effort through 63 games. Their 33 victories so far are just five fewer than their entire season total in 2023-2024. The team is demonstrably better, but the Stanley Cup is no longer an option.
So, what does that actually mean for the Devils? Firstly, the pressure is off at the NHL Trade Deadline. The team was in the rumor mill recently, most certainly in talks to bolster their forward depth for a playoff run. Now that they don't have their top player, the entire mindset can shift. Rather than buying, the Devils can sell off pending free agents. If they can acquire draft picks for players like Tomas Tatar, Nathan Bastian, Curtis Lazar, or Jonathan Kovacevic, they could acquire some value in return for these players who are likely to walk in free agency.
It also means they can give their group of young defensemen a long rope. With their current record, the Devils will likely still make the playoffs. As they approach the postseason, they have three 21-year-old defensemen on their roster who project to be big-time defenders. That trio can log significant ice time over the remaining 19 games without the pressure of being a bona fide contender. Seamus Casey, Simon Nemec, and Luke Hughes are the future of the New Jersey blue line, and they can get them a large opportunity to showcase their skills over the stretch run.
The last thing it means is that the Devils will get the chance to evaluate their roster in a completely new way. Hughes is a superstar capable of elevating any player around him. Without him, what will the power play produce? Can players like Dawson Mercer and Stefan Noesen finish the season positively despite Hughes' absence? If the organization is unaware of the team's biggest needs currently, they will become apparent over the final regular-season games.
It's an unfortunate turn for the Devils. Their roster featuring Hughes was imposing. They matched up with any team in the Eastern Conference. Without him, they are a decent but non-threatening squad. They could acquire some players to patchwork a roster for the postseason, or they could take their losses and focus all their efforts on next season.
