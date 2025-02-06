Devils Recall Top Prospect to NHL
The New Jersey Devils are preparing for a tough showdown against the Vegas Golden Knights but might have some strong youthful help. The Devils have recalled top defensive prospect Simon Nemec from the American Hockey League (AHL) to the NHL roster.
According to the Devils, defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler suffered an injury against the Pittsburgh Penguins and is expected to “miss some time.” This opens a window of opportunity for Nemec to show his worth at the NHL level.
Earlier in the season, Nemec spoke to a media outlet in his native country of Slovakia and he discussed wanting more playing time at the NHL level.
Nemec has only appeared in nine NHL games this season with only one assist. Last year, he played in 60 and looked like a solid piece to the lineup recording three goals and 16 assists for 19 total points.
During his run with the AHL’s Utica Comets this year, Nemec has 22 points in 32 games played.
To make room for Nemec on the NHL roster, the Devils moved captain Nico Hischier to injured reserve. Hischier has been out of the Devils lineup since January 25 with an upper-body injury.
The Devils say Hischier will be out of the lineup on a week-to-week basis.
While it’s a new opportunity for Nemec with the Devils, he’ll need to act fast to make a difference. The Devils have just two games before the 4 Nations Face-Off. Teams across the NHL will have two weeks for the international tournament.
