Blue Jackets Take Top Defenseman Off Trade Block
The Columbus Blue Jackets are making their stance clear ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. Currently holding tight to one of the Eastern Conference Wild Card spots, the Blue Jackets were on the fence between buying and selling.
With days remaining until the deadline, the Blue Jackets are going for the playoffs and their roster decisions reflect that. Defenseman Ivan Provorov was one of the biggest questions for the Jackets. The pending free agent topped multiple trade boards, but Columbus is taking him off the market.
The team's general manager, Don Waddell, joined Sportsnet 590 The FAN to discuss his plans. During their conversation, Waddell made it clear that they won't move Provorov before the 2025 deadline. Instead, the team is focused on trying to work out a new contract with the veteran blue liner.
"I’m not going to trade him," he said. "What these guys have gone through - for me to rip out a key player right now, I just don’t feel good doing it."
Provorov has been a huge piece of the Blue Jackets' success this season. The former 7th overall selection of the Philadelphia Flyers is playing his best hockey in Columbus. Last season, he netted five goals and 32 points over 82 regular season games. This year, he's continued that pace. Over the first 61 contests, he has seven goals and 21 assists while averaging 23:28 minutes of ice time. Between him and Norris Trophy candidate, Zach Werenski, the defense for Columbus is a difference-making strength of theirs.
The tough part still lies ahead for Provorov and the Blue Jackets. With both sides interested in working out an extension, can the two sides finalize a new contract? Provorov's play is deserving of a solid contract, but it's unclear if the Jackets are the team to pay that to him. For now, it's certain that he sticks with Columbus for the rest of the 2024-2025 season.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!