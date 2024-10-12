Oilers, Blackhawks Battle in Duel of 'Superstar Connors'
The Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks are set to kick-off the first Hockey Night in Canada of the season. It's a fitting start, with two of the game's top players named Connor and in the NHL going at it. Both teams are looking for their first victory of the season as they face-off in a Saturday night showdown.
The Oilers and Blackhawks are both expecting vastly different outcomes this season, but both find themselves in the same position for this contest. Edmonton is focusing on a Stanley Cup run, with captain Connor McDavid playing in the final season of his current deal and a core that is reaching its last legs of championship contension. Chicago is focusing on just getting better, with second-year superstar Connor Bedard looking to eclipse a point-per-game and guide his team to playoff contention.
Bedard has picked up where he left off as a rookie, with two points in the team's first two games. While the team has dropped their first two contests, it's clear already that Bedard is going to be an MVP candidate if he can stay healthy.
Bedard is hoping to emulate the second-year jump that McDavid took. The Oilers' captain went from 48 points in 45 games as a rookie to 100 points in 82 games. Bedard similarly missed time last year, 14 games to be exact, and it hindered his ability to fully demonstrate his offensive ability. As a sophomore in the league, the governor is off Bedard and he's hoping to tear up the league in a fashion reminiscent of the other top Connor in the NHL.
McDavid is the king of the NHL as he begins season number 10 with the Oilers. He's closing in on 1,000 career points and will likely hit the mark well before his 700th NHL game, making him just the fifth player ever to reach that mark so quickly. He was held pointless in the Oilers' opener, but that won't be repeated when McDavid hits the ice against the Blackhawks.
All in all, the Oilers and Blackhawks should be must watch NHL action. With the dual of Connors ready to go, Edmonton and Chicago will kick off Hockey Night in Canada in exciting fashion.
